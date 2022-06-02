Jun 02, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research LLP - Partner, United States Asset Managers



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Patrick Davitt, the U.S. asset manager analyst at Autonomous. As a reminder, if you'd like to submit a question, you can scan the QR code in your pamphlet to get into Pigeonhole, and we'll try to get to those if there are any at the end. It's my pleasure to welcome Ares' CEO, Mike Arougheti. Ares is a $325 billion assets under management -- alternative asset manager known mostly for private credit and direct lending, but with strong franchises in private equity, real assets and secondary solutions as well.



So thanks for coming, Mike. Really appreciate it.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Sure. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Autonomous Research LLP - Partner, United States Asset ManagersSo since we've had, I think every -- almost every large alternative manager CEO here this week, I've been starting