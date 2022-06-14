Jun 14, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT
Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Research Analyst
Before we get started, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to Morgan Stanley sales representative.
All right. With that out of the way, good afternoon, everyone. I'm Mike Cyprys, Equity Analyst covering brokers, asset managers and exchanges for Morgan Stanley Research. It's my pleasure to welcome Jarrod Phillips, Chief Financial Officer at Ares Management. .
As many of you know, Ares is a leading global alternative investment firm with $325 billion of client assets under management invested across credit, private equity and real assets. Jarrod, thanks for joining us.
Jarrod Morgan Phillips - Ares Management Corporation - Partner & CFO
Thanks for having me, Mike. It's great to be here. .
Ares Management Corp at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference Transcript
Jun 14, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...