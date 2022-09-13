Sep 13, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Hello, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us for our new session. For anybody who's just walking in now, I'm Ben Budish. I'm Barclays' analyst covering the U.S. brokers, asset managers and exchanges. I'm delighted to have with us right Michael Arougheti, CEO of Ares. So Michael, welcome. Thanks for being here.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Ben. Appreciate it.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystLet's start with the macro question. Can you talk about how the firm is positioned for a higher inflation environment? I think we all saw the CPI prints this morning. What sort of challenges and opportunities do you see in terms of deployment, fundraising, realizations? How should investors kind of think through all these factors?- Ares