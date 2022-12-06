Dec 06, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT

Okay. Great. Thanks. Good morning, everybody. We're going to move on to our next session. It is my pleasure to welcome Jarrod Phillips, CFO of Ares Management. With over $340 billion in assets under management, Ares has consistently been one of the fastest organically growing companies within our coverage with a stated objective of 20-plus percent annual fee-related earnings growth.



While the firm's expertise are deeply rooted in private credit, which I'm sure we'll get to talk a lot about today. Ares' been expanding into real estate, private equity and secondaries over the years to really round out the firm's offering and ultimately would gives the firm durable 20-plus percent earnings growth. So thank you for being here. Looking forward to talking private credit and everything else.



Yes. Great to be here, and thanks to all of you for coming.



