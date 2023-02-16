Feb 16, 2023 / 02:40PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



We're going to get started. I'm Greg Siegenthaler from Bank of America. And it's my pleasure to introduce Michael Arougheti.



Michael is Co-Founder, Director President and also CEO of Ares Management. Ares is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world with around $400 billion of AUM and offices that span the globe. The firm is best known for its industry-leading private credit business. Michael, thank you for joining us.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges TeamSo let's just start with growth. Ares has been one of the fastest-growing alt managers over the last 5 years. Do you think this fast growth