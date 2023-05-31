May 31, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Patrick Davitt -



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. For those of you that don't know me, I'm Patrick Davitt, US. Asset Manager analyst here at Autonomous. As a reminder, we're using Pigeonhole online for the Q&A today. So if you have any questions for Mike, please throw those in there, and I'll try to pepper them as appropriate.



So it's my pleasure to welcome Ares Management's Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Arougheti. So thanks for joining us this afternoon.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

So given we have most of the major alt CEOs at this conference, I'm starting all the conversations with a similar kind of high-level questions so we can compare and contrast easier across the group. So given everything going on in the world, let's start macro. There's a view that the Fed probably needs to force a recession to tackle inflation. One, do you agree with this view? And through that lens, what is