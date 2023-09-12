Sep 12, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our next session here. I'm Ben Budish, Barclays analyst covering the U.S. brokers, asset managers and exchanges. And with us, we've got Mike Arougheti, CEO of Ares. Mike, thanks so much for being with us.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Thanks for having me. Hi, everybody.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystMaybe just to start out with a high-level macro question. Can you just kind of talk about what you're seeing out there in the environment, the broader fundraising deployment realizations? How are things kind of shaking up? How are they evolving since we kind of last caught up last earnings?- Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & DirectorWe talked about it on the last