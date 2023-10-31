Q3 2023 Ares Management Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Ares Management Corporation's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.



I will now turn the call over to Carl Drake, Head of Public Market Investor Relations for Ares Management.



Carl G. Drake - Ares Management Corporation - Partner, Head of Public Markets IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter conference call.



I'm joined today by Michael Arougheti, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jarrod Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have a number of senior professionals with us today who will be available during the Q&A session.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during this call contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those identified in our risk factors in our SEC filings. Our actual results could differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update any such forward