Dec 06, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



All right. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. We're excited to get started with our next session. Please help me welcome Mike Arougheti, CEO of Ares Management. At nearly $400 billion in AUM, Ares has been consistently one of the fastest-growing companies that we cover, aiming to grow fee-related earnings at over 20% per year, and has been successfully delivering on that goal over the years. With deep expertise in private credit across a wide spectrum of products, Ares remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of structural changes unfolding in the lending markets today. So plenty for us to cover. Always a pleasure to have you here.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Great to be here.



Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



So welcome. Thank you.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares