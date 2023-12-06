Dec 06, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst
All right. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. We're excited to get started with our next session. Please help me welcome Mike Arougheti, CEO of Ares Management. At nearly $400 billion in AUM, Ares has been consistently one of the fastest-growing companies that we cover, aiming to grow fee-related earnings at over 20% per year, and has been successfully delivering on that goal over the years. With deep expertise in private credit across a wide spectrum of products, Ares remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of structural changes unfolding in the lending markets today. So plenty for us to cover. Always a pleasure to have you here.
Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director
Great to be here.
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst
So welcome. Thank you.
Michael J. Arougheti - Ares
Ares Management Corp at Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 06, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...