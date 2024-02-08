Q4 2023 Ares Management Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and year-end 2023 conference call.



I'm joined today by Michael Arougheti, our Chief Executive Officer; Jarrod Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer; and Carl Drake, who has moved to a new advisory role within our Public Markets Investor Relations team. We also have a number of executives with us today who will be available during Q&A.



