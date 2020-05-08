Arch Capital Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Arch Capital Group Ltd. Annual General Meeting.



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Pasquesi. Please go ahead.



John Murray Pasquesi - Arch Capital Group Ltd. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning. I'm John Pasquesi, Chairman of Arch Capital Group. Welcome to our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hosting today's meeting virtually through this online platform. It goes without saying that we've never experienced anything like this. Over a few short months, the virus has taken an incredible human and economic toll. Given the challenges we're all facing, I want to extend a sincere thank you on behalf of myself, the Board and Arch's 4,300-plus employees, to all those helping to combat this pandemic from those in the health care field on the front line to first responders working to ensure our safety and to the essential employees around the world, allowing the rest of us to stay home, we very much appreciate your commitment and