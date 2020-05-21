May 21, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Elyse Beth Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon, and welcome to the next presentation with Arch Capital. We're pleased today to be joined by Marc Grandisson, CEO; FranÃ§ois Morin, CFO; Don Watson, EVP, Financial Services and Head of Investor Relations. And I want to thank the 3 of them for taking the time out today to be with us.



The format today is going to be a fireside chat with Q&A. If anyone is listening online and would like to ask a question, please send that to me. It is [email protected].



Questions and Answers:

- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Director & Senior AnalystSo I will kick things off. I think very topical these days for investors is just the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. And obviously, that impacts many different businesses throughout March. So maybe if we start on the property casualty insurance side of things. We've been hearing about this being the largest loss ever for the