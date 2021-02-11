Feb 11, 2021 / 02:50PM GMT

Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



And we're live. Welcome back to the Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference. If you're joining now, it means you're joining the Arch Capital presentation, Q&A, and we're happy to have you. You should -- on your apps, there's the Veracast app. You can send a question to me and I will ask it. So please don't be shy. We would love your questions and just now queuing up. The next session is going to be Hanover. So you can also queue that one up as well. I'm really pleased to welcome Marc Grandisson with a C, by the way, we should change on our monitor, CEO of Arch Capital Group; and FranÃ§ois Morin, the CFO. Both of these are joining us from Bermuda.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MDAnd I have lots of questions. Obviously, a lots going on in the world. You're not one business, you're a bunch of businesses. And that's kind of where I want to start. If I think about maybe a year ago, maybe 2 years, I don't know when and it's not -- you said