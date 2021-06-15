Jun 15, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Wayne Phillips - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Yes. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us with this session this afternoon -- this morning with Arch Capital's management team. I'm Mike Phillips, Morgan Stanley's property and casualty insurance analyst. And before we get started, let me get through the obligatory housekeeping items. So for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com\researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please do reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representatives.



So thanks very much for that. And again, good afternoon. We have Marc Grandisson, CEO of Arch Capital; and David Gansberg, President and CEO of the Global Mortgage division here with us on the line for the next 30 minutes or so. Gentlemen, thanks so much for your time. I appreciate it.



Also to remind the guys in the field, if you are out there, if you want to submit questions on the field, we can take those and I can read those off. So again, Marc and David, thank you very