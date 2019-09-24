Sep 24, 2019 / 06:20PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



It is our pleasure to welcome Apollo Commercial Real Estate to the LevFin conference. This is their first time here, so we're delighted to have them here. With us from the company is Stuart Rothstein, the CEO; Jai Agarwal, CFO; and Hilary Ginsberg, the Head of Investor Relations. So I'll turn it over to Stuart.



Stuart A. Rothstein - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Jason, and thanks to those of you in the room joining us today. I'll give a quick overview of the company and then talk a little bit about the market and then happy to answer some questions as well.



So at a high level, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a commercial mortgage REIT. We are focused on commercial properties. The company was created in September of 2009. In our roughly 10 years as a public company, we've deployed a little bit north of $12 billion on behalf of the company. The portfolio today is roughly a $5.5 billion portfolio of both senior and subordinate loans all backed by institutional-quality