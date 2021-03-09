Mar 09, 2021 / 01:15PM GMT

Arren Saul Cyganovich - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



Welcome to Citi's 2021 Virtual Property CEO Conference. I'm Arren Cyganovich with Citi Research. And we're pleased to have with us Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, and CEO, Stuart Rothstein.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior AnalystSo Stuart, we'll turn over to you, and you can talk a little bit about the company. And just to start off, coming out of the pandemic, if an investor were to choose only 1 real estate stock to own, what are 3 reasons why they should invest in ARI?- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorThanks, Arren. Look, I think quickly, just from a financial analysis perspective, a stock that traded at 115 to 120x