Q2 2022 Aris Water Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Aris Water Solutions Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, David Tuerff. Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations .



David Tuerff - Aris Water Solutions, Inc. - SVP of Finance & IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Aris Water Solutions Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I am joined today by our President and CEO, Amanda Brock, our Founder and Executive Chairman, Bill Zartler; and our CFO, Brenda Schroer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that in this call and the related presentation, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, which are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from results and events contemplated by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned