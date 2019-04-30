Q1 2019 Arlo Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Erik Bylin - NMN Advisors - Principal



Good afternoon, and welcome to Arlo Technologies First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining us from the company are Mr. Matthew McRae, CEO; and Ms. Christine Gorjanc, CFO. The format of the call will start with an introduction and commentary on the business provided by Matt followed by the financials for the first quarter along with guidance provided by Christine. We'll then have time for questions.



Before we begin the formal remarks, we advise you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected revenue, gross margins, operating margins, tax rates, expenses and future business