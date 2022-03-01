Arlo Technologies Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Erik Bylin - NMN Advisors - Principal
Good afternoon, and welcome to Arlo Technologies Fourth Quarter of 2021 Earnings and Investor Briefing. Joining us from the company are Mr. Matthew McRae, CEO; and Mr. Gordon Mattingly, CFO.
The format of the meeting today will start with a review of the business and financials for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. We will then share new insights to give investors an enhanced view into the Arlo business followed by an overview of our long-range plan growth drivers. Finally, we will provide Q1 guidance, full year 2022 guidance and a set of new long-range targets for the company. There will be time for questions at the end. If you've not received a copy of today's release, please visit Arlo's Investor Relations website at investor.arlo.com.
Before we begin the formal remarks, we advise you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our potential future business; results of operations and financial condition, including descriptions of our expected future revenue, gross
