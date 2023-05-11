Q1 2023 Arlo Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Erik Bylin. Please go ahead, sir.
Erik Bylin - NMN Advisors - Principal
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Arlo Technologies First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining us from the company are Mr. Matthew McRae, CEO; and Mr. Kurt Binder, CFO.
The format of the call will start with an introduction and commentary on the business provided by Matt, followed by a review of the financials for the first quarter, along with guidance for the second quarter and full year provided by Kurt. We'll then have time for any questions. If you have not received a copy of today's release, please visit Arlo's Investor Relations website at investor.arlo.com.
Before we begin the formal remarks, we advise you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our potential future business, operating results and financial condition, including
