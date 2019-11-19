Nov 19, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
And I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs.
Felise Glantz Kissell - Aramark - VP of IR & Corporate Affairs
Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. This morning, we have the pleasure of hearing from our new Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer; as well as Steve Bramlage, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release this morning, which can be found on our website and in our earnings slide deck. During this call, we will be making comments that are forward-looking.
Q4 2019 Aramark Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 19, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
