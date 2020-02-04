Q1 2020 Aramark Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Rich Kotzker, Associate Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations



Rich Kotzker - Aramark - Associate VP of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call and webcast. This morning, we will have the pleasure of hearing from our Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer; as well as our new Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof, who we're excited to have join us at Aramark just about 4 weeks ago.



our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release this morning