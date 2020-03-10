Mar 10, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



This call is not for media representatives or BofA Securities investment bankers or commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. All such individuals are instructed to disconnect now. A replay will be available for BofA Securities investment bankers and commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. The replay is not available to the media.



Good day and welcome to the Aramark call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Gary Bisbee. Please go ahead, sir.



Gary Elftman Bisbee - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD & Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, and welcome, everybody. I'm Gary Bisbee. I'm the business information services analyst here at BofA Securities. And I'm pleased to have the management team -- I should say, relatively new management team of Aramark here to talk through the business and the opportunities ahead. We have John Zillmer, Chief Executive Officer; Tom Ondrof, Chief Financial Officer; and Felise Kissell, VP of Investor Relations, with