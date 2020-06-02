Jun 02, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



(technical difficulty) and welcome to the first day and the first session of the Baird Growth Consumer Technology & Services Conference. We're really to have -- happy to have you all back virtually this year.



To kick things off, I wanted to welcome the team from Aramark. We've got the company's CEO, John Zillmer, here. We've got the company's CFO, Tom Ondrof, here as well. I, of course, am Andy Wittmann. I'm the senior analyst that covers facility services here at Baird. We covered Aramark for a long time since the IPO, this time and on the prior public entity before that. So we're very happy to have them join us here at the conference again this year.



Questions and Answers:

- Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research AnalystAnd I'm just going to kick it off right away with, I think, what people are thinking about, first and foremost, which is COVID and the impacts that's happening