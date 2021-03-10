Mar 10, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Gary Elftman Bisbee - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning, and thank you, everybody, for joining us. I'm Gary Bisbee. I'm the business and information services analyst here at BofA Securities. I'm pleased this morning to have the senior team from Aramark here to discuss their business. From the company is CEO, John Zillmer; and CFO, Tom Ondrof. Guys, thanks for joining us.



John J. Zillmer - Aramark - CEO & Director



You bet. Happy to be here.



Thomas G. Ondrof - Aramark - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning.



Gary Elftman Bisbee - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Research Analyst



As I was preparing for this, I thought back to where we were 1 year ago when this conference at the last minute was moved to a phone-based virtual, but the 3 of us actually sat together in a room and did the meetings and it's amazing how the world's gone in that last year. As I thought back on it, I think the 2 of you were the last 2 people