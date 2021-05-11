Q2 2021 Aramark Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Felise Glantz Kissell - Aramark - IR & Corporate Affairs Executive



Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's Second Quarter Fiscal '21 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I hope those listening are doing well. This morning, we will be hearing from our Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer; as well as our Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof.



As a reminder, our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our release this morning, which can be found on our website. During this call, we will be making comments that are forward-looking. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various