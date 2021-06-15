Jun 15, 2021 / 01:05PM GMT

Ian Alton Zaffino - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Ian Zaffino. I'm the equity research analyst at Oppenheimer. Thank you very much for coming today. I think it's going to be a great conference today. I'm really pleased to have with me Aramark as one of my first presenters. Tom Ondrof is with us, he's the company's CFO. Really pleasurable to have you here. Thank you very much.



What I'm going to do and the way we'll structure this is it's going to be a fireside chat. I'll have some questions that I prepared already. And after that, we will take questions from the audience. (Operator Instructions) So with that, thank you very much. And Tom, thank you for joining us.



Thomas G. Ondrof - Aramark - Executive VP & CFO



Good to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior AnalystWhat I'd like to do maybe to start off is, could you just provide us with a state of the