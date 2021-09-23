Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
ARMK.N - Aramark
Aramark at Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Virtual)
Sep 23, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* John J. Zillmer
Aramark - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Richard J. Clarke
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Questions and Answers
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Richard J. Clarke, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Research Analyst [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Well, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 1:30 a.m. session of the European SDC. I'm Rich Clarke. I'm the Global Catering Measure analyst here at Bernstein. I'm absolutely delighted to have John Zillmer, CEO of Aramark joining us today.
A quick reminder. If