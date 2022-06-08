Jun 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to the next session of Baird's Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. I'm Andy Wittmann. I'm the senior research analyst that covers facility services at Baird.



This next session is with Aramark. And what's unique about this session with Aramark today is we have the Uniform leadership team. This is -- recently, the company announced that they plan to spin off this unit. It's going to take a little bit of time for that to happen. But this is the management team that is going to be -- to running that new entity when it comes to its own company in 1 year and a half or so, depending on how it feels. I guess John is now saying maybe we can do it a little bit faster. I heard him say that last week. So we'll see.



But this is Kim Scott, she's going to be the CEO. This is Rick Dillon. He was recently hired to be the Chief Financial Officer of the company. And so today, we're going to take a pretty high level because I think the future of Aramark's Uniform business