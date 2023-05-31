May 31, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Harry Martin - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. And for those of you who don't know me, I'm Harry Martin, Bernstein's business services analyst. And I'm delighted to welcome again, John Zillmer, Aramark's CEO, to the Bernstein SDC.



I thought just to kick things off, it would be good if you could just give an introduction to yourself and Aramark and then a quick outline of what you see as the key investment opportunity today in Aramark's stock.



Questions and Answers:

- Aramark - CEO & DirectorTerrific. Thank you. Well, I'm John Zillmer. I've been the CEO for the last 3 years of the company. I spent a very significant amount to my time in the company prior to leaving in 2004 and then returned to the company in 2019.And this is an industry that has a fantastic potential, great growth opportunity, and it's one that I'm very much committed to, grew up in and love and really enjoy the hospitality sector. This company, in particular, has, I think, a terrific