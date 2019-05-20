Q4 2019 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the AZZ Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Dorame, managing partner of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead, sir.



Joe L. Dorame - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review the financial results of AZZ Inc. for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, ended February 28, 2019. On the call representing the company are Mr. Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Paul Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer. After the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.



Please note, there is a slide presentation for today's call which can be found on AZZ's Investor Relations page under financial information at www.azz.com. Before we begin with prepared remarks, I'd like to remind everyone, certain