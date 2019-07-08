Q1 2020 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review the financial results of AZZ Inc. for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended May 31, 2019. On the call representing the company are Mr. Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Paul Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer.



After the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. Please note, there is a slide presentation for today's call, which can be found on AZZ's Investor Relations page under Financial Information at www.azz.com.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, I'd like to