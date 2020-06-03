Jun 03, 2020 / 06:10PM GMT

Michael Zahka;UBS;Analyst -



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the UBS Global Industrial and Transportation Conference. My name is Michael Zahka, and I'm a member of the UBS Industrial Technology Banking team, and I'll be moderating the session today.



I have the pleasure of welcoming the team from AZZ, a global provider of metal coating and related solutions. AZZ is a publicly traded company, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker AZZ.



I'm joined by the CEO, Tom Ferguson; and Interim CEO (sic) [Interim CFO], Philip Schlom. And as a reminder, you have the opportunity to submit questions, and we'll get to Q&A at the end of the session.



So with that, I'll turn it over to Tom to kick things off.



Thomas E. Ferguson - AZZ Inc. - President, CEO & Director



All right. Thanks for joining us today. I'm going to turn it over to David Nark, who's our Chief Marketing Officer and also responsible for Investor Relations. So David?



David Nark - AZZ Inc. - SVP of