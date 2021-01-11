Q3 2021 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 11, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Joe L. Dorame - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer; Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer; and David Nark, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and IR.



