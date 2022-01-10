Q3 2022 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

AZZ Inc. for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended November 30, 2021. Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer; Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer; and David Nark, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and IR.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, I would like to