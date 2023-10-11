Oct 11, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the AZZ Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sandy Martin, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Sandra J. Martin - Three Part Advisors, LLC - MD
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review AZZ's financial results for the fiscal 2024, 2nd quarter ended August 31, 2023. Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer; and David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations. After the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note, there is a live webcast for today's call, which can be found at www.azz.com/investor-events.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements that are
Q2 2024 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 11, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...