Q3 2024 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the AZZ Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sandy Martin, of Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.



Sandy Martin AZZ Inc-Moderator



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review AZZ's financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter which ended November 30, 2023. Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer; and David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations.



After today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note, the live webcast for today's call, which can be found at www.azz.com/investor-events. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking