Barnes Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 Barnes Group Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Tom O. Barnes, Chairman of Board of Directors. Please go ahead.



Thomas O. Barnes - Barnes Group Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Barnes Group Stockholders. I am Tom Barnes, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Barnes Group, and I take great pleasure in welcoming all of you to our 163rd annual meeting, our first virtual meeting.



We have with us today Patrick Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Barnes Group; and Jim Pelletier, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of the company. Jim was recently promoted to this position, replacing Peter Gutermann who has retired. Welcome, Jim.



After a few introductions, we will conduct our formal business. And Patrick will provide a brief business overview, and we've set aside time to answer questions. If you are a stockholder and wish to