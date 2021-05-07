May 07, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 Barnes Group, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Thomas O. Barnes, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Sir, please go ahead.
Thomas O. Barnes - Barnes Group Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining the 2021 Annual Meeting of Barnes Group stockholders. I am Tom Barnes, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Barnes Group, and I take great pleasure in welcoming all of you to this virtual meeting.
Now last year, when we met, I made the comment, this is our first virtual meeting in our history. And I was hoping it would be our last, but unfortunately, it was not. So here we are again. And before I start with the prepared remarks, as a shareholder, I just need to make a few comments about this past year. Certainly in our 164-year history, there's never been a year like this past year. And I just want to thank the leadership team and the Board for keeping our employees safe and the company moving forward. Everyone
Barnes Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
