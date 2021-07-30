Q2 2021 Barnes Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

William Pitts - Barnes Group Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Angie. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2021 earnings call. With me are Barnes Group's President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Dempsey; and newly appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Julie Streich.



If you have not received a copy of our earnings press release, you can find it on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at bginc.com.



During our call, we will be referring to the earnings release supplement slides, which are also posted on our website.



Our discussion today includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which