Q3 2023 Barnes Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Barnes Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference over to Bill Pitts, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



William Pitts - Barnes Group Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, [JL]. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2023 earnings call. With me are Barnes President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Hook; and Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Julie Streich. If you have not received a copy of our earnings press release, you can find it on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at onebarnes.com, that's O-N-E-B-A-R-N-E-S.com.



During our call, we will be referring to the earnings release supplement slides, which are also posted on our website. Our discussion today includes certain non-GAAP financial measures which provide additional information we believe is helpful to investors. These measures have been reconciled to the related GAAP measures in accordance with SEC