Q3 2020 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba Group's December Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.
Robert Lin - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - IR
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Alibaba Group's December Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. With us today are Daniel Zhang, Executive Chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman; Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer.
This call is also being webcast from our IR section of the corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on the website later today.
Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report
