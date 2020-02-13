Q3 2020 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Robert Lin - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - IR



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Alibaba Group's December Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. With us today are Daniel Zhang, Executive Chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman; Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer.



This call is also being webcast from our IR section of the corporate website.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report