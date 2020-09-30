Sep 30, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Wei Wu - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - CFO, Head of Strategic Investments & Director



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining me on our financial and investment discussion. I will segment it in 4 parts. As usual, I will start off with our financial review for the last 12 months ended June, and then I'll talk about our value proposition to consumers and merchants. I would also like to share with you on how we continuously innovate and invest to grow our business and then how to value our businesses.



In the past 12 months, our consumer base has seen robust growth. We added 140 million consumers globally and reached 1 billion milestone for our AAC, annual active consumers. So in China market, we have over 800 million of AAC, and there's another 200 million in the overseas markets.



For the financial highlights in the past 12 months, our total revenue has witnessed strong growth of 34% year-on-year and reached RMB 550 billion. Our core commerce business contributed RMB 470 billion with 33% year-on-year growth. And if you look at many new businesses that we have been investing into, they