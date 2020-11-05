Nov 05, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba's Group September Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.



Robert Lin - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - IR



Good evening and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Alibaba Group's September Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. With us today are Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman; Maggie Wu, CFO.



This call is also being webcast from the IR section of our corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F