May 13, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba Group's March Quarter 2021 and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Now I'd like to turn the call over to Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.



Robert Lin - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - IR



Good day and good evening, everyone, and welcome to Alibaba Group's March Quarter 2021 and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call. With us today are Daniel Zhang, our Chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman; Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer.



This call is also being webcast from the IR section of our corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today.



Let me cover the safe harbor. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please