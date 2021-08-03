Aug 03, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba Group's June Quarter of 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to turn the call over to Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.



Robert Lin - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - IR



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Alibaba Group's June Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. With us today are Daniel Zhang, our Chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman; and Maggie Wu, our Chief Financial Officer.



This call is also being webcast on the IR section of our corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on the website later today.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F