Dec 17, 2021 / 01:35PM GMT

Wei Wu - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - CFO, Head of Strategic Investments & Director



Hello, everyone. Thank you all for joining this year's Virtual Investor Day. I'm joined today by Toby Xu, our Deputy CFO, to present our financial and investment progress. Our presentations will be structured in 3 parts.



First, I will start with a quick recap of our financial results as well as future disclosures, then Toby will speak about our investment philosophy and plans to grow our business. Finally, we will provide some concluding thoughts.



Alibaba ecosystem continues to deliver significant user scale and growth. In the past 12 months, our consumer base has seen robust growth, adding 203 million consumers globally to reach 1.24 billion annual active consumers. In China market, we have added 125 million consumers to reach over 953 million AACs, bringing us close to our goal of serving over 1 billion consumers in China. We have also grown international AACs rapidly, adding 78 million consumers to reach 285 million in international markets. This 1.24 billion consumer base represents diverse