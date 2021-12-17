Dec 17, 2021 / 02:15PM GMT

Yong Zhang - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - CEO & Executive Chairman



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our 2021 Investor Day. Over the past 2 days, you've heard from our BU leaders about our strategies across different businesses. In this concluding session, I would like to share a holistic perspective on Alibaba's overall strategy and our view of the future.



First, let me start with Alibaba's mission and vision. When Alibaba was founded 22 years ago, we made it our mission to make it easy to do business anywhere. Today, we have made our mission more specific: to make it easy to do business anywhere in the digital era. That important addition makes it clear how we intend to achieve our mission: by helping our customers and business partners harness the power of digital technology.



For several years now, Alibaba has focused on 3 key strategic engines: China consumption, globalization and technology. We are committed to these 3 strategies as we believe that they are the engines driving future growth for Alibaba and our customers.



Turning to Alibaba's vision. 22 years