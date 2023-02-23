Q3 2023 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba Group's December Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.



Robert Lin - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - IR



Thank you. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Alibaba Group's December Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. With us today are Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO; Joe Tai, Executive Vice Chairman; Toby Xu, CFO. This call is also being webcast from the IR section of our corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the