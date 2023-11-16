Nov 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba Group's September Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to turn the conference over to Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.
Robert Lin - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - IR
Good day, everyone and welcome to Alibaba Group's September Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. With us are Joe Tsai, Chairman; Eddie Wu, Chief Executive Officer; Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer; Trudy Dai, CEO of Taobao Tmall Group and Jiang Fan, the CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce.
This call is also being webcasted on the IR section of our corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today.
Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements about our new organization and governance structure, strategies and business plans, as well as our belief and expectations about our business
Q2 2024 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...